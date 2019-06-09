Witnesses describe shooting at Nexus Brewery involving off-duty federal agents

"You just think. 'This is it. This is the day I die,'" said Hibbs-Clark.

She said there was no warning or confrontation. The only thing she saw was a man stand up across from her – pointing a gun.

Prisco said he heard the man yell, "Lower your weapon."

Then, the pair went into survival mode.

"You run. I turned around and just ran. I'm climbing over people and chairs. Everybody's screaming, and I don't remember (sic) I mean I could hear gunshots behind me, and all I could think of is I'm gonna be shot in the back, but I'm gonna keep running," said Hibbs-Clark.

She and Prisco ran to a nearby hotel where they hid. They had to jump a fence.

Hibbs-Clark realized her daughter wasn't behind her. She later found out her daughter went back to the brewery to find her husband.

The pair then returned to the brewery after police showed up.

According to APD, 43-year-old Cody Guy Wrathall was threatening his ex-girlfriend inside the restaurant with a gun. Two off-duty FBI agents were there.

One of the agents fired at Wrathall, who was taken to the hospital but died.

"We sympathize for his family. A life was lost, but I think it was a really bad situation where a lot more people would've gotten hurt," said Hibbs-Clark.

She and Prisco can't help but wonder what would've happened if the agents weren't there.

"It probably would've been a lot worse. Those FBI agents were heroes, and they saved the day," said Prisco. "They saved that woman's life, and they saved a bunch of other lives."

The pair said they're still shaken up, but are grateful to be alive.