Wolves to find new home at Ted Turner's New Mexico ranch | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Wolves to find new home at Ted Turner's New Mexico ranch

Wolves to find new home at Ted Turner's New Mexico ranch Photo: AP

The Associated Press
Updated: May 11, 2021 07:26 AM
Created: May 11, 2021 07:09 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of Ted Turner's ranches in southern New Mexico will be the new home for a pair of Mexican gray wolves and their pups.

The Ladder Ranch is teaming up with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for the project.

It will mark the first time a translocation of the endangered wolves has been done on private land.

Officials say the aim is to boost genetic diversity among the wild population roaming parts of New Mexico and Arizona.

Federal officials had faced a deadline this month for rewriting the rules that govern management of the species.

However, a federal judge has agreed to give them more time.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Wolves to find new home at Ted Turner's New Mexico ranch
Wolves to find new home at Ted Turner's New Mexico ranch
Judge orders rape suspect to jail following new allegations
Judge orders rape suspect to jail following new allegations
Public funeral service planned for Bobby Unser
Public funeral service planned for Bobby Unser
NMDOH: Organizations can now request on-site vaccination events
NMDOH: Organizations can now request on-site vaccination events
Group sewing masks for Albuquerque graduates
Group sewing masks for Albuquerque graduates