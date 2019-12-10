Woman accidentally calls DA investigator to purchase walker

But one of those calls happened to be on accident to an unlikely person.

“My phone kept ringing from the same number and I thought spam, spam go away, come again another day,” said Kyle Hartsock.

Hartsock is an investigator with the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office. He said he kept ignoring the calls from the number until he received a voicemail from Weems.

“I was wondering if you had a tall walker for a five foot person?” Weems said in the voicemail.

The voicemail was a different kind of mystery for Hartsock so he decided to follow his first lead by calling her back.

“I don't think you were trying to call me, but who were you trying to call?” he said when he returned her call.

Hartsock said he started to connect the pieces and decided he wanted to help Weems by getting into the walker business for one day.

“I called her and I said 'Bernice we have a walker for you.’ She said, 'Awesome.’ I think she still thought we were like a walker store,” Hartsock sock.

“They made me feel oh so good. It’s been a long, long time since I’ve felt that good,” Weems said.

This surprise came just in time for Bernice's grandson’s wedding in Denver.

“People that’s that good to an old lady just meeting them and getting a hug from them was really wonderful to me,” said Weems.

It turns out Hartsock's number is just one digit off from the medical supply store she was trying to call.