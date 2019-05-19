Woman accused of driving drunk with child, dog in the car
Casey Torres
May 19, 2019 05:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman is accused of drinking and driving with a child and a dog in the car.
Mandy Saavedra, 36, was pulled over Friday night after she allegedly hit a pedestrian signal near Edith and Lomas.
According to a criminal complaint, Saavedra smelled of alcohol and had "bloodshot watery eyes.”
She told the officer she only had one beer, but she failed a field-sobriety test and a breath test.
Police said the child belongs to Saavedra’s boyfriend. She is no longer allowed to have contact with the child.
Credits
Casey Torres
Updated: May 19, 2019 05:10 PM
Created: May 19, 2019 04:40 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved