Woman accused of driving drunk with child, dog in the car

Casey Torres
May 19, 2019 05:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman is accused of drinking and driving with a child and a dog in the car.

Mandy Saavedra, 36, was pulled over Friday night after she allegedly hit a pedestrian signal near Edith and Lomas.

According to a criminal complaint, Saavedra smelled of alcohol and had "bloodshot watery eyes.”

She told the officer she only had one beer, but she failed a field-sobriety test and a breath test.

Police said the child belongs to Saavedra’s boyfriend. She is no longer allowed to have contact with the child.

Updated: May 19, 2019 05:10 PM
Created: May 19, 2019 04:40 PM

