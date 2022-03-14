Woman accused of driving wrong-way on I-40 released

Investigators say she was spotted getting on I-40 near the Wyoming exit - but was heading east in the westbound lanes. Multiple deputies tried to stop her but she reportedly ignored them and kept driving into oncoming traffic.

Deputies set up a road block near Tijeras, where Ruiz eventually stopped and was arrested.

Deputies say Ruiz told them she had a couple of drinks earlier in the evening - and confirmed she had cocaine in her purse.

Ruiz is expected back in court next month.