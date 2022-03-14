Woman accused of driving wrong-way on I-40 released

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Investigators arrested 22-year-old Yeiry Ruiz Sunday morning for allegedly driving the wrong-way on I-40 for nearly ten miles.
In court Monday, a judge released Ruiz on her own recognizance.
Investigators say she was spotted getting on I-40 near the Wyoming exit - but was heading east in the westbound lanes. Multiple deputies tried to stop her but she reportedly ignored them and kept driving into oncoming traffic.
Deputies set up a road block near Tijeras, where Ruiz eventually stopped and was arrested.
Deputies say Ruiz told them she had a couple of drinks earlier in the evening - and confirmed she had cocaine in her purse.
Ruiz is expected back in court next month.
