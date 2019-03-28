Woman accused of murder to stay behind bars | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Woman accused of murder to stay behind bars

Brittany Costello
March 28, 2019 06:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A woman suspected of the murder of an Albuquerque woman in May 2018 was back in court Thursday. A judge granted the state’s motion to keep Latrice Thomas behind bars before trial.

Advertisement

Thomas was arrested in California for the shooting death of Hilarie Humbles. A warrant, for her arrest on an open count of murder, was filed in late January. She was booked into MDC on Saturday, March 28, 2019.

Humbles was found dead at an apartment complex on Western Skies in southeast Albuquerque, according to court documents.

According to documents the murder happened during an argument over $40. Witnesses told police Thomas even admitted to the crime.

Credits

Brittany Costello


Updated: March 28, 2019 06:49 PM
Created: March 28, 2019 05:31 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Former manager of popular breakfast spot arrested for embezzlement
Cheryl Poitevint
Suspect identified in Albuquerque hit and run
Suspect identified in Albuquerque hit and run
Crash causes backup on WB I-40 near 2nd Street
Crash causes backup on WB I-40 near 2nd Street
Man implicated in deaths of Albuquerque teenagers
Man implicated in deaths of Albuquerque teenagers
Sitel to close Albuquerque call center
Sitel to close Albuquerque call center
Advertisement




Jury hears dispatch recordings from night APD officer was killed
Jury hears dispatch recordings from night APD officer was killed
Man implicated in deaths of Albuquerque teenagers
Man implicated in deaths of Albuquerque teenagers
Albuquerque getting national attention for data-driven crime fighting
Albuquerque getting national attention for data-driven crime fighting
Woman accused of murder to stay behind bars
Woman accused of murder to stay behind bars
Nexus invests in new location on south Broadway
Nexus invests in new location on south Broadway