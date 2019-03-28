Woman accused of murder to stay behind bars
Brittany Costello
March 28, 2019 06:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A woman suspected of the murder of an Albuquerque woman in May 2018 was back in court Thursday. A judge granted the state’s motion to keep Latrice Thomas behind bars before trial.
Thomas was arrested in California for the shooting death of Hilarie Humbles. A warrant, for her arrest on an open count of murder, was filed in late January. She was booked into MDC on Saturday, March 28, 2019.
Humbles was found dead at an apartment complex on Western Skies in southeast Albuquerque, according to court documents.
According to documents the murder happened during an argument over $40. Witnesses told police Thomas even admitted to the crime.
