Woman allegedly connected to Belen Marine's death allowed to stay out of jail

"Ms. Willard is fully aware that she is going to be spending time, in the near future, incarcerated in the Department of Corrections," said criminal defense attorney Joshua Sanchez.

The judge sided with the defense.

"The court is going to order that Ms. Willard keep on the GPS," said Judge Cindy Mercer.

Judge Mercer told Willard that this was her last warning.

Sandra Miller, the mother of Gurule, will be spending her second Christmas without her son.

"Why should she get to be with her family," Miller said. "She took, she helped take mine away."

A pending plea deal, likely dependent on Willard's cooperation, is expected to be finalized in 2021.

"She's just playing the system right now," Miller said. "That's how I see it. She's playing the system."