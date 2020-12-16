Woman allegedly connected to Belen Marine's death allowed to stay out of jail

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: December 16, 2020 05:51 PM
Created: December 16, 2020 03:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The mother of a U.S. Marine who was shot and killed in Belen believes the woman, accused of helping kill her son, is being shown too much leniency.
Jeanine Willard appeared in a Valencia County court by phone Wednesday. Willard led police to the body of Matthew Gurule. However, she said her boyfriend, Francisco Gomez, killed Gurule.
The state argued that Willard should return to jail because she was allegedly tampering with her ankle monitor.
However, Willard's defense attorney did not believe jail is necessary.
"Ms. Willard is fully aware that she is going to be spending time, in the near future, incarcerated in the Department of Corrections," said criminal defense attorney Joshua Sanchez.
The judge sided with the defense.
"The court is going to order that Ms. Willard keep on the GPS," said Judge Cindy Mercer.
Judge Mercer told Willard that this was her last warning.
Sandra Miller, the mother of Gurule, will be spending her second Christmas without her son.
"Why should she get to be with her family," Miller said. "She took, she helped take mine away."
A pending plea deal, likely dependent on Willard's cooperation, is expected to be finalized in 2021.
"She's just playing the system right now," Miller said. "That's how I see it. She's playing the system."
