Woman and her bulldog making food deliveries in Albuquerque

Danielle Todesco
Updated: April 17, 2020 06:57 PM
Created: April 17, 2020 05:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People can satisfy their cravings for social interaction and authentic New Mexico food at the same time.
Jill Lane and her bulldog, Betty, volunteered to delivery food for Church Street Cafe.
"I volunteered with Betty to do the deliveries, and they would do the food preparation and take the orders over the phone," Lane said. "Then I would come pick them up and deliver them at noon time or in the evening for dinner."
Lane said she has been making deliveries every Wednesday, and it's been a huge success.
People get a meal from Church Street Cafe delivered for free. They also get a free New Mexico activity book for the kids, and some therapy from Betty the bulldog.
"It's been overwhelmingly positive," she said.
One of this week's dinner deliveries was donated anonymously-- to feed the firefighters at AFR station 20.
"I think we got chicken enchiladas, beef enchiladas and tacos," Lane said.
Lane and her bulldog plan on continuing the deliveries while the stay-at-home order is in place.
The money that people tip goes to help local animal welfare groups.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company