Woman and her bulldog making food deliveries in Albuquerque

People get a meal from Church Street Cafe delivered for free. They also get a free New Mexico activity book for the kids, and some therapy from Betty the bulldog.

"It's been overwhelmingly positive," she said.

One of this week's dinner deliveries was donated anonymously-- to feed the firefighters at AFR station 20.

"I think we got chicken enchiladas, beef enchiladas and tacos," Lane said.

Lane and her bulldog plan on continuing the deliveries while the stay-at-home order is in place.

The money that people tip goes to help local animal welfare groups.

