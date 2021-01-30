Woman appears in court after threatening others with shotgun

Patrick Hayes
Updated: January 30, 2021 06:59 PM
Created: January 30, 2021 05:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Brandie Allen was arrested Thursday night after reportedly threatening people with a shotgun and then pointing it at police.
The 27-year-old appeared in court virtually Saturday. She is charged with a laundry list of crimes, including two aggravated assault charges and having a gun illegally. She was previously convicted of voluntary mangslaughter for stabbing a man to death in 2016.
According to court documents, two people called 911 after they say Allen pointed a gun at them and demanded they drive her to Gallup.
A witness told police, "Brandie threatened to have a shootout with officers and would not go back to jail."
Eventually, officers found Allen walking on Montgomery. Police said she pointed a gun at them at least three times.
APD used less-lethal force to take her into custody. Allen will be held behind bars while her case gets transferred to district court.
Her next court date has not been scheduled.
