Woman arrested, charged with arson in Edgewood Walmart fire

"I told her not to, I told her that's the dumbest idea you could ever do. But she still like, wanted to do it."

Then in April 2022, investigators say Campbell returned to the Walmart – this time with Manuel Lara.

It's unclear what they were trying to do at the Walmart, but in the criminal complaint, police say both fled in their vehicle after being confronted. After a short chase, they were both arrested at a local restaurant.

Campbell was federally indicted March 26 for starting multiple fires throughout the Edgewood Walmart. Williams was charged with shoplifting, but Campbell is the only one facing charges for the fire.

