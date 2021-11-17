Woman arrested, accused of following teen girl from Albuquerque to Los Lunas | KOB 4

Woman arrested, accused of following teen girl from Albuquerque to Los Lunas

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: November 17, 2021 09:54 AM
Created: November 17, 2021 09:50 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A 36-year-old woman was arrested for harassment Sunday after allegedly following a 16-year-old girl from Albuquerque to Los Lunas.

The girl accused Brandy Layden, 36, of following her for 40 minutes as she traveled from near Coors and Arenal in Albuquerque to a grocery store in Los Lunas while on the phone to police.

When police caught up to Layden, she reportedly tried to escape but was blocked in by a police vehicle. Layden claimed she thought she knew the girl but the girl and her mother stated they never met Layden before. 

Layden pleaded not guilty to harassment. 


