Woman arrested, accused of following teen girl from Albuquerque to Los Lunas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A 36-year-old woman was arrested for harassment Sunday after allegedly following a 16-year-old girl from Albuquerque to Los Lunas.

The girl accused Brandy Layden, 36, of following her for 40 minutes as she traveled from near Coors and Arenal in Albuquerque to a grocery store in Los Lunas while on the phone to police.