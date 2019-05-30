Woman arrested for DWI on electric scooter in Albuquerque
Joshua Panas
May 30, 2019 07:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman was arrested for operating an electric scooter while intoxicated.
According to the Albuquerque Police Department, Lily Romero, 26, was stopped Wednesday evening while heading south in the northbound lanes of 2nd Street.
She told an officer that she had left a brewery and was going to another bar.
Police say Romero blew twice above the legal limit and performed poorly on a field sobriety test.
APD wants to remind people that e-scooters are classified as moped vehicles and are subject to traffic stops and citations if traffic laws are broken.
