Woman arrested for embezzling nearly half a million from Sam's Club

In an interview with police, Bernard admitted to the crimes. She said the checks she put in the deposit bags either belonged to her or her family members.

Bernard processed the checks by hand so that their machines would not process them. She would manually enter the checks after the cash was counted by a machine and the receipt was printed.

Bernard had previously worked in the cash office at a Walmart, in which money was embezzled in the same way.

Walmart and Sam's Club, together, lost over $510,000.