Woman arrested for embezzling nearly half a million from Sam's Club

Christina Rodriguez
September 04, 2019 12:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing nearly half a million dollars from a local Sam's Club. 

Police say Michele Bernard, 50, has embezzled $470,000 in cash over the past few years.

According to the criminal complaint, Bernard worked in the cash office at Sam's Club and would take money from the cash deposit bags. She would replace the cash with fraudulent checks in the amount that was taken. 

In an interview with police, Bernard admitted to the crimes. She said the checks she put in the deposit bags either belonged to her or her family members.

Bernard processed the checks by hand so that their machines would not process them. She would manually enter the checks after the cash was counted by a machine and the receipt was printed. 

Bernard had previously worked in the cash office at a Walmart, in which money was embezzled in the same way.

Walmart and Sam's Club, together, lost over $510,000. 

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: September 04, 2019 12:26 PM
Created: September 04, 2019 11:20 AM

