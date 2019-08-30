Woman arrested for harboring car wash murder suspect | KOB 4
Woman arrested for harboring car wash murder suspect

Christina Rodriguez
August 30, 2019 11:02 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police have arrested Clarissa Halls for harboring car wash murder suspect Jerred Holguin. Police found her shoplifting Thursday at a Petsmart in northeast Albuquerque. 

Police said Halls had lied to them in order to hide Holguin, and to avoid being arrested herself.

Holguin is accused of killing Matthew Shaw at a car wash near San Mateo and Marble. Police had been searching for Holguin for weeks until he was caught robbing a Walgreens near Central and Rio Grande. 

Halls was booked for two felony warrants and shoplifting. Police found meth in her purse, so she is also facing a charge for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute. 

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: August 30, 2019 11:02 AM
Created: August 30, 2019 10:58 AM

