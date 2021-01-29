Woman arrested for threatening to shoot people with shotgun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD has shut down Montgomery Boulevard near San Mateo in response to a female subject who was armed with a shotgun. That subject was later identified as 27-year-old Brandy Allen.

Dispatch said they received multiple calls that the woman threatened so shoot several people in the area. According to calls from family members, the woman had been involved in a domestic dispute with them and threatened them with the shotgun.