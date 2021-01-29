Woman arrested for threatening to shoot people with shotgun

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 28, 2021 11:40 PM
Created: January 28, 2021 11:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD has shut down Montgomery Boulevard near San Mateo in response to a female subject who was armed with a shotgun. That subject was later identified as 27-year-old Brandy Allen.
Dispatch said they received multiple calls that the woman threatened so shoot several people in the area. According to calls from family members, the woman had been involved in a domestic dispute with them and threatened them with the shotgun.
Police said they took the woman into custody "with the use of less lethal munitions". A standard use of force investigation has been initiated as a result.
Montgomery will remain closed between Jefferson and Monroe while evidence is collected and processed. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company