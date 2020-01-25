Woman asks for help finding her late son's truck after it was stolen

Grace Reader
Updated: January 25, 2020 09:16 PM
Created: January 25, 2020 05:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— An Albuquerque woman is asking for help finding a white Chevy truck that was stolen from the Savers on Carlisle last week. The truck belonged to her late son who served in the Navy and died of cancer in December of 2018.
“His memorial picture was in the windshield, his baby blanket was in the backseat,” said Jennifer Himes, Patrick Lawhorn’s mother.
Himes says she pulled the truck into a handicapped spot at the back of Savers to have something loaded into the bed when someone pulled up, got into the truck and took off with it.
The family is offering a $2,000 reward to get it back.
“It's the only thing, the only thing, I got from my son's death,” she said.
The truck is a 4-door 2007 Chevy Silverado 1500 4x4 with tinted headlights.
The truck has the words “Tinker Bell” written on the back. Lawhorn’s dog tags were hanging from the rearview mirror and his memorial photo was on the dashboard.
If you see the truck, or know anything about this crime, call 242-COPS.
