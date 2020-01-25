Woman asks for help finding her late son's truck after it was stolen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— An Albuquerque woman is asking for help finding a white Chevy truck that was stolen from the Savers on Carlisle last week. The truck belonged to her late son who served in the Navy and died of cancer in December of 2018.

“His memorial picture was in the windshield, his baby blanket was in the backseat,” said Jennifer Himes, Patrick Lawhorn’s mother.