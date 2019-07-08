Woman attacks another woman with a bat in fight over a man

According to court documents, Morgan also used her bat to damage Begay’s vehicle and smash windows at the Eaton Village apartment complex in Farmington.

While Begay was hit in the face and suffered swelling on her head, arms and thighs, police report that she did not need to be taken to the hospital

“The victim was treated for her injuries on scene and they didn't need to transport her,” said Georgette Allen, a spokesperson for the Farmington Police Department.

Morgan is charged with aggravated battery and criminal damage. She’s due in court on Wednesday.