Woman attacks another woman with a bat in fight over a man | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Woman attacks another woman with a bat in fight over a man

Meg Hilling
July 08, 2019 08:51 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M.- A Farmington woman is facing felony charges after allegedly attacking a woman with a baseball bat.

Advertisement

According to police, Chantel Morgan attacked Cornina Begay on June 30 after she saw her boyfriend flirting with Begay earlier in the day.

Police say Morgan confronted Begay and went after her with the bat, screaming, “You took my man!”

According to court documents, Morgan also used her bat to damage Begay’s vehicle and smash windows at the Eaton Village apartment complex in Farmington.

While Begay was hit in the face and suffered swelling on her head, arms and thighs, police report that she did not need to be taken to the hospital

“The victim was treated for her injuries on scene and they didn't need to transport her,” said Georgette Allen, a spokesperson for the Farmington Police Department.

Morgan is charged with aggravated battery and criminal damage. She’s due in court on Wednesday.

Credits

Meg Hilling


Updated: July 08, 2019 08:51 PM
Created: July 08, 2019 08:30 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man found dead at Rio Rancho park
Man found dead at Rio Rancho park
Woman attacks another woman with a bat in fight over a man
Woman attacks another woman with a bat in fight over a man
Baby's death leaves neighbors heartbroken
Baby's death leaves neighbors heartbroken
Downtown Albuquerque residents frustrated with continued crime
Downtown Albuquerque residents frustrated with continued crime
Person reportedly stabbed at Nob Hill convenience store
Person reportedly stabbed at Nob Hill convenience store
Advertisement




Downtown Albuquerque residents frustrated with continued crime
Downtown Albuquerque residents frustrated with continued crime
Woman attacks another woman with a bat in fight over a man
Woman attacks another woman with a bat in fight over a man
NMSP: Drunk driver drove through fence surrounding police academy
NMSP: Drunk driver drove through fence surrounding police academy
Man found dead at Rio Rancho park
Man found dead at Rio Rancho park
Baby's death leaves neighbors heartbroken
Baby's death leaves neighbors heartbroken