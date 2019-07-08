Woman attacks another woman with a bat in fight over a man
Meg Hilling
July 08, 2019 08:51 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M.- A Farmington woman is facing felony charges after allegedly attacking a woman with a baseball bat.
According to police, Chantel Morgan attacked Cornina Begay on June 30 after she saw her boyfriend flirting with Begay earlier in the day.
Police say Morgan confronted Begay and went after her with the bat, screaming, “You took my man!”
According to court documents, Morgan also used her bat to damage Begay’s vehicle and smash windows at the Eaton Village apartment complex in Farmington.
While Begay was hit in the face and suffered swelling on her head, arms and thighs, police report that she did not need to be taken to the hospital
“The victim was treated for her injuries on scene and they didn't need to transport her,” said Georgette Allen, a spokesperson for the Farmington Police Department.
Morgan is charged with aggravated battery and criminal damage. She’s due in court on Wednesday.
