Woman charged with animal abuse to remain in jail until hearing

Brittany Costello
October 17, 2019 05:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A woman who was charged with 35 counts of animal abuse is behind bars again after not cooperating with her terms of release.

Recently released lapel footage show San Miguel County Sherriff’s deputies arresting Jessica Taylor in Rowe, New Mexico back in August. The arrest was related to animal abuse charges that occurred at Taylor’s other property in Ilfeld, New Mexico.

In the video, deputies knock on Taylor’s door where audible dog howling is heard in the background.

On the same property where Taylor is being arrested in the video, deputies found roughly 60 more dogs in poor condition.

Taylor was released from jail shortly after her arrest. She was told to cooperate with local animal welfare groups to find care for the remaining animals that law enforcement officials did not seize. According to Taylor’s court documents, she has refused to do so.

She is scheduled to remain in jail until her hearing in November.

