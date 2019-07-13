Woman charged with arson following apartment fire

According to court documents, 29-year-old Cherylnn Martinez, was arrested for intentionally starting two separate fires in the apartment using paper and an electric stove.

Crews had responded to The Courtyards Apartments near San Pedro and Montgomery around 4:30 p.m. Friday evening. Albuquerque Police spokesman Darren DeAguero said a woman had called – saying that her sister, Cherylnn, was in the apartment complex and was trying to burn the building down.