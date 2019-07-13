Woman charged with arson following apartment fire | KOB 4
Woman charged with arson following apartment fire

Christina Rodriguez
July 13, 2019 06:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A woman has been charged with arson after setting a 2-story apartment building on fire in northeast Albuquerque Friday. Police say she caused $750,000 worth of damage. 

According to court documents, 29-year-old Cherylnn Martinez, was arrested for intentionally starting two separate fires in the apartment using paper and an electric stove. 

Crews had responded to The Courtyards Apartments near San Pedro and Montgomery around 4:30 p.m. Friday evening. Albuquerque Police spokesman Darren DeAguero said a woman had called – saying that her sister, Cherylnn, was in the apartment complex and was trying to burn the building down. 

As the building was being evacuated, police said they searched for two infants who were found and were treated for smoke inhalation. One infant was taken to the hospital. Later, an adult was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. 

Tom Ruiz with the Albuquerque Fire Rescue said everyone is in stable condition.  

One of the apartment buildings was declared a total loss. About 24 apartments were impacted by the fire. 

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: July 13, 2019 06:38 PM
Created: July 13, 2019 04:13 PM

