Woman chased suspected car thief before police shooting

"Officers gave numerous commands to stop and get on the ground,” said APD Lt. Scott Norris. “The offender refused and attempted to jump a fence while pointing a firearm at a pursing officer."

Police said they were first alerted to Escalante by a woman who said she saw him in her red Hyundai Sonata that had been stolen.

Despite being told by a dispatch operator to stop following her car, police said the woman fired several shots at it after realizing Escalante had a gun.

Police detained the woman and the driver of the car she was in. She is expected to face charges for firing out of a vehicle and because a child was inside the car as well.

Eventually, Escalante crashed into another car and took off running.

Officers chased him and that’s when police said Escalante pointed his gun at them.

"The officer stated that he thought he was going to be shot as a result of this action and he discharged his firearm at the offender, stopping his actions,” Lt. Norris said.

APD Chief Mike Geier said this case is an example of why people should not follow a suspected car thief.

“Be a good witness, give us a direction of travel, let us know where you saw the car,” Chief Geier said. “If it's parked, observe from a distance but we don't recommend following it for any length because you put yourself in a position where you could be attacked as well."