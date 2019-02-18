Woman claims accused Cleveland HS shooter made previous threats

"My daughter started seeing some signs, he was hearing voices,” the woman said.

After her daughter broke up with Owen in March, the woman said Owen sent a text.

"He said 'I love you', then it was ‘I hate you,’" she said.

The woman said the text also stated that the “voices wouldn’t stop” and he “wanted to get a gun a shoot up the school.”

She said her daughter reported the texts to officials at Cleveland High School and the police were involved.

"I'm sorry but 2-3 weeks later he was let back in the school," the mom said.

She doesn’t believe the school took the claims seriously.

"They had the warning, we all had the warning signs," she told KOB. "They didn't take it seriously this could have all been avoided."

Rio Rancho Public Schools released the following statement after KOB asked about the woman’s claims:

"While I am unable to discuss specific student matters, I believe it is important that parents and community members know that we take all threats very seriously and fully investigate all rumors, reports, and information concerning threats to our schools. These investigations include the Rio Rancho Police Department."