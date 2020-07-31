Woman claims correctional officers bragged about their involvement in inmate's death

She claims she also heard the officer refer to inmates as "scum."

The lawsuit alleges the woman tried telling her supervisors about the behavior. When they didn't listen, she said she emailed the deputy chief.

According to court documents, the woman was terminated from her position on Feb. 8, 2019.

The county would not comment on the lawsuit.

The investigation into Villela's death was reopened, and two of the guards were put on administrative leave.

Attorney General Hector Balderas is also reviewing the case to see if any criminal charges should be filed.



