Woman claims Epstein sex trafficked her to Fmr. NM Gov. Bill Richardson

A spokesperson for Richardson said the allegations are untrue.

“These allegations and inferences are completely false. Governor Richardson has never even been contacted by any party regarding this lawsuit. To be clear, in Governor Richardson’s limited interactions with Mr. Epstein, he never saw him in the presence of young or underage girls. Governor Richardson has never been to Mr. Epstein’s residence in the Virgin Islands. Governor Richardson has never met Ms. Giuffre," said Maddy Mahony, Richardson's spokesperson.

Giuffre has also claimed that she had sex with prominent defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, which he denies.

Giuffre sued Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who was allegedly Epstein's madam. The lawsuit was settled out of court.

The Republican Party of New Mexico released the following statement:

"From the moment the Jeffrey Epstein news broke the nation has been warned that other high profile Democrats are involved in this abusive and disgusting case. Now, former Gov. Bill Richardson has been accused in a deposition by a victim that was trafficked as an underage sex slave and claims she was forced to have sex with the former Governor. If these allegations are true, he should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Furthermore, I call on Democrat Attorney General Hector Balderas to confirm whether these alleged crimes happened at Epstein’s Zorro Ranch or anywhere else in New Mexico. If they did, the AG must launch a full investigation into this vile and repulsive behavior and hold Bill Richardson accountable, even if it means going against his party to do so."

