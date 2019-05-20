Woman claims gym membership was abruptly canceled after submitting negative review

“I filled it out with some concerned remarks about the cleanliness of the gym, unfriendliness of the employees and the overall experience that I had had there,” Cavanaugh said.

She didn’t think twice about the survey until she received a voicemail from an employee at the gym.

It said that they were terminating her membership because she said she didn’t appear satisfied with the way they were running their business.

“Initially, my reaction was shock,” Cavanaugh said. “I was surprised. I had to listen to the voicemail a couple times

KOB 4 reached to Defined Fitness to find out if the practice of canceling membership for people who were dissatisfied with certain elements of the gym was standard practice.

In a statement, the marketing director at Defined Fitness said, “As a matter of policy we do not comment on situations involving members/former employees. We receive hundreds of member surveys every month, and we have never terminated a membership based solely on feedback from a survey. The same holds true in this particular situation."

Cavanaugh, who was fired from Defined Fitness after seven years because she posted on social media about another gym coming to town, wants better from the gym.

“Instead of trying to make things right or change the way that they do business, it seems they just feel like it was easier to get rid of the problem,” she said.

A representative from Defined Fitness said they invest in member surveys to look for ways they can improve.

