Woman claims Housing Authority isn't doing enough to address mice infestation
Kassi Nelson
October 08, 2019 06:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman who lives in public housing in Albuquerque claims her home is infested with mice.
The woman’s home is overseen by the Albuquerque Housing Authority, which insists it is taking the issue seriously.
The woman, who did not want her name revealed, said a person from the Housing Authority gave her mouse traps after she complained about the infestation.
“He gave me these little mouse boxes where the mice get stuck on them but I was told that I have to make sure I check them constantly because the mice can get off of them very easily,” she said.
In September, the woman said a worker gave her poison, which she does not want to use because she has young kids.
“This should have been taken care of before they moved us in here,” she said.
A spokesperson for the Housing Authority said they would send a contractor to the woman's house as soon as possible to put down traps and treat them regularly.
They'll then go back in to see if there are any cracks in the home that need to be fixed.
The Housing Authority said the tenant has to comply with their recommendations.
Credits
Updated: October 08, 2019 06:23 PM
Created: October 08, 2019 05:37 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved