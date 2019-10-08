Woman claims Housing Authority isn't doing enough to address mice infestation

“He gave me these little mouse boxes where the mice get stuck on them but I was told that I have to make sure I check them constantly because the mice can get off of them very easily,” she said.

In September, the woman said a worker gave her poison, which she does not want to use because she has young kids.

“This should have been taken care of before they moved us in here,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Housing Authority said they would send a contractor to the woman's house as soon as possible to put down traps and treat them regularly.

They'll then go back in to see if there are any cracks in the home that need to be fixed.

The Housing Authority said the tenant has to comply with their recommendations.

