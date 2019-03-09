Woman claims neighbor killed her two dogs in SW Albuquerque

She said a veterinarian confirmed pellets were in his hind quarters and one in his side.

Max was given pain medication for his non-life threatening injuries and sent home.

Salazar said he died two days later.

On March 3, Salazar said her other dog, Luna, was killed by her neighbor.

This time, she claims she witnessed the shooting from a window facing her back yard.

She said her neighbor was standing in his property near a cinder-block wall and a chain-link fence with a gun pointed at her dog.

"I'm standing literally two feet between the doorway, myself and the dog when he shot her," said Salazar. "She ran to the front of the house, in the front yard and died on the front porch."

According to an incident report with BCSO, her neighbor told a deputy he had no clue how the second dog was killed. He stated it could've been any neighbor because the dogs were disliked.

Clayton denied an on-camera interview, but he admitted to shooting Max with a .22 caliber.

He said he found Max on his property with one of the chickens in his mouth. He said some of the responsibility falls on animal control as they were called before any of the shootings and didn't do anything about it.

He denied shooting Luna.

Salazar said she now has one dog left, Samson.

She said he isn't let outside without supervision due to fear of him being killed.

BCSO told Salazar they couldn't do anything to her neighbor as there is no proof of the incidents.

Luna will be autopsied and Salazar plans on suing her neighbor for the deaths of her two dogs.