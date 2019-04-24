Woman claims potholes in Rio Rancho damaged her vehicle

“Over here, they have the guys with the shovels running in and out of traffic dumping it in, pushing it down and they run back over,” Lizzi said.

Lizzi claims debris from the road destroyed her husband’s transmission and cracked his windshield.

She said her car’s windshield was also damaged by the loose asphalt.

Lizzi asked the City of Rio Rancho to pay for damage, but the city declined her request.

The city believes Lizzi was not maintaining a safe distance from other drivers, which led to the damage.

In a letter, the city says it can’t pay for someone’s negligent driving habits.

“It’s an injustice done, not only to my family but the other people who live over here,” Lizzi said.

A woman who lives in Lizzi’s neighborhood said the problem well-known.

“You come to Rio Rancho from Albuquerque and all you feel is bumps… bump, bump, bump, bumps,” Lizzi said.

The City of Rio Rancho follows the New Mexico Tort Claims Act when residents file claims. A city spokesman says an investigation is conducted and a determination is made about whether to forward the claim to their insurance, New Mexico Self Insurers Fund.