Woman claims she was nearly a victim of rape after man handcuffed her

She said he eventually stopped, but said he couldn’t take the handcuffs off because he didn’t have the key. He told her he would need to go to the store and get a key

The woman said he left for the store, and took her purse and phone.

She said he came back without a key, but gave her back the phone and purse. That’s when she called police.

APD’s SWAT team eventually got Montano to surrender.

This wasn't Montano's first run-in with the law. He was accused connected to a 2009 rape. However, the case was dismissed after the victim died. He also took a plea deal after multiple women accused him of rape in 2012.