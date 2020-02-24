Woman claims she was nearly a victim of rape after man handcuffed her

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 24, 2020 05:45 PM
Created: February 24, 2020 05:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A suspected rapist barricaded himself in an apartment Saturday night, leading to a SWAT standoff.
Police responded to the area of Copper and Tramway after a woman reported a domestic disturbance.
The woman claimed Celso Montano handcuffed in the bathroom after she refused to role-play while they had sex.
While she was in the bathroom, the woman said Montano tried to remove her pants before choking her.
She said he eventually stopped, but said he couldn’t take the handcuffs off because he didn’t have the key. He told her he would need to go to the store and get a key
The woman said he left for the store, and took her purse and phone.
She said he came back without a key, but gave her back the phone and purse. That’s when she called police.
APD’s SWAT team eventually got Montano to surrender.
This wasn't Montano's first run-in with the law. He was accused connected to a 2009 rape. However, the case was dismissed after the victim died. He also took a plea deal after multiple women accused him of rape in 2012.
