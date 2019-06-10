Woman claims speeders are terrorizing her NE Albuquerque neighborhood | KOB 4
Woman claims speeders are terrorizing her NE Albuquerque neighborhood

Kassi Nelson
June 10, 2019 06:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman who lives in northeast Albuquerque claims her neighborhood streets are turning into a speedway.

Letitia Tomaszewski lives near Constitution and Carlisle, on La Hacienda Place.

“People like to cut across in this neighborhood to avoid rush hour traffic at that intersection which is quite congested,” Tomaszewski said.

In March, Tomaszewski said a drunk driver crashed into a wall while children were playing outside.

Since that incident, Tomaszewski and her neighbors have started a petition to ask the city to build speed humps along La Hacienda.

They also want access to La Hacienda closed off from Carlisle.

“We'd like Albuquerque to be a place for children and families,” Tomaszewski said.

City officials will consider doing a traffic study after Tomaszewski collects 19 signatures. As of Monday, she had 12 signatures.

June 10, 2019
June 10, 2019

