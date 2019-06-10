Woman claims speeders are terrorizing her NE Albuquerque neighborhood

In March, Tomaszewski said a drunk driver crashed into a wall while children were playing outside.

Since that incident, Tomaszewski and her neighbors have started a petition to ask the city to build speed humps along La Hacienda.

They also want access to La Hacienda closed off from Carlisle.

“We'd like Albuquerque to be a place for children and families,” Tomaszewski said.

City officials will consider doing a traffic study after Tomaszewski collects 19 signatures. As of Monday, she had 12 signatures.