Woman comes home to find cat cut in half | KOB 4
Woman comes home to find cat cut in half

Colton Shone
Updated: December 16, 2019 09:28 PM
Created: December 16, 2019 06:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A woman came home to her north campus neighborhood Friday night to find her beloved cat cut in half.

"He just turned four. He was a great little friend,” said Amaris Ketcham, the cat’s owner.

Ketcham said her cat Yuki was a quirky critter who loved to stop and smell the flowers—an oddity she even captured in a photo series.

"He loved, he was really curious. He loved flowers,” Ketcham said.

Investigators told Ketcham that the act was done by a person.

“It was a clean cut and it was not done by an animal in any way,” she said.

Ketcham said she knows the person who killed her cat. She is working with police to get justice for Yuki.

But for now, she said she wants people in the area of Princeton and Indian School to keep an eye on their pets.

"I can't imagine how anyone could do that to a little friendly creature,” she said.


