Woman concerned after getting car returned with someone else's belongings inside

"She said, you know your car in the back yard? And I said, yes?” Kelley said. “She goes, I came to get my stuff out of it. And I was like, are you kidding me?"

Kelley said the woman who came to ask for her stuff was Erlinda Martinez.

"The only reason I knew who she was, is because I found her eviction papers in my car," Kelley said.

Then Kelley identified the mugshot of Erlinda Martinez as the same woman she had a conversation with.

Martinez is charged with receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle, but not Kelley’s car.

According to court documents, Martinez was arrested at The Albuquerque Downs Racetrack and Casino for stealing a white GMC U-Haul truck.



That arrest violated conditions of release on a previous charge, relating to excessive garbage on her property.

On Sunday a judge granted Martinez to be released on a $100 bond, among other conditions.

Kelley said she threw most of the Martinez’s belongings away under the direction of law enforcement, but she’s concerned for her safety.

“Because she knew where I lived and she had the nerve to ask for her stuff back, in my car!" Kelley said.