Woman continues search for her brother's killer

“He called me and said sister, I love you. I'm okay, and I just enrolled in college to take welding classes and I said I'm proud of you,” Lee said.

The hope of a future with her brother was short-lived because Tilla was murdered days after that phone call.

“He was sitting in Wilson Park from what I heard and somebody came up and shot him in the face,” she said.

Lee said she forgives the person who did this, but she still wants answers. She hopes anyone with information will have enough courage to come forward.

“Unfortunately the streets are these people's home and they can't talk. It's very dangerous for them,” she said. “Somebody will talk eventually but they have to be careful. Whoever was in the park with my brother, I fear for them too.”

Lee said she is also looking for the family dog that was with her brother the night he was murdered. It is a black and white Chihuahua named Lestat.

People are asked to call Crimestoppers at (505) 843-7867 if they have any information about the murder.