Woman creates keepsakes for families who lost loved ones to violence

Laura Brown lost her husband, Mark Solano, in January.

"He was driving up Central, and somebody just shot him in the head and that was it," Brown said. "No answers, no justice."

Brown isn't the only person waiting for justice. Sally Shipman's son, Antonio, was killed in late 2020.

"He was my only son. He never got a chance to get married, you know? He left a 14-year-old daughter behind," Shipman said. "He just had so much to do, you know, we're supposed to leave before our kids, not our kids before us."

Both families are calling for leaders to do more to address crime.

"It's not okay, maybe it's more restrictions on guns, they need to do background checks, they need to get rid of the ghost guns and make laws to prevent this type of thing from happening," Brown said. "And they need to actually do their job and go out and find the people who are killing people and put them behind bars."

