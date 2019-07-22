Woman dead following deputy involved shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - One woman is dead following a deputy involved shooting in southeast Albuquerque. A Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputy has also been hospitalized.
It happened late Sunday night in the area near Rio Bravo and Second Street.
It started with a domestic violence call just before midnight. Deputies arrived on scene and were approached by a man who said he was injured.
BCSO officials say the female offender locked herself inside an RV and was armed.
“The female exited the RV at one point and aggressively approached close distance at the deputies," said Undersheriff Rudy Mora. "Multiple deputies fired their weapon, striking the female.”
Undersheriff Mora said the female was declared dead at the scene and one deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
A multi-agency task force is taking on the investigation into the shooting.
