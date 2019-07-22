Woman dead following deputy involved shooting

BCSO officials say the female offender locked herself inside an RV and was armed.

“The female exited the RV at one point and aggressively approached close distance at the deputies," said Undersheriff Rudy Mora. "Multiple deputies fired their weapon, striking the female.”

Undersheriff Mora said the female was declared dead at the scene and one deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A multi-agency task force is taking on the investigation into the shooting.