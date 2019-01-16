Woman describes chaotic shooting scene near Old Town

“We just had the three detectives that come in here often, they were in the backroom, eating and I was just doing side work and I just heard a pop, she said. “A couple minutes later, they're running out and we see them pull their guns out, like, they're kind of surrounding the building.”

Guzman said she spoke with a woman who was closer to the shooting.

“She told me the story. He, a guy came up to him and took his bike and - um - I think he ran after him -- that's why he was right in front of our store and shot him right there," Guzman said.

First responders arrived quickly, but they were not able to save the man’s life.

“He kind of was just like clenching up and he wasn't breathing, and he was gasping for air and we realized -- we realized he was dead,” Guzman said. “It was really scary."

Police spent much of Wednesday trying to locate the suspect, but they have not been successful.