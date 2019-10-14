Woman disappears after walking out of her northeast Albuquerque home

Rodriguez said he last saw his wife walking out of their home wearing pink pants, a black fleece and sandals. She has not been seen in three days since she walked down the driveway of her home and took a left down the sidewalk.

"The fact that she left the doors open, told me that she was coming back,” he said.

Rodriguez said this kind of behavior is out of character for his wife.

He reported her disappearance to the police and is urging people to be on the lookout.

"I decided that I can't stay quiet because, you know, if I—I'd never forgive myself if something happened and I could've stopped it,” he said.

The couple have been married since 2017 and have a one son together. Now fearing the worst, Rodriguez is trying anything to bring his family back together.

"If she can hear me, please come home because your son needs you, I need you. You know we're going to get through this. And I believe that God will help us,” he said.

Anyone who has information about Herbert-Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to call police.