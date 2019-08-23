Woman faces charges for helping boyfriend murder Marine | KOB 4
Woman faces charges for helping boyfriend murder Marine

Christina Rodriguez
August 23, 2019 01:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jeannine Willard is now facing charges in connection to the murder of Matthew Gurule, according to court documents filed Friday. 

The affidavit shows conspiracy charges for murder, armed robbery, arson, and tampering with evidence.

Gurule's body was found on Aug. 16, three weeks after he was first reported missing. Willard's boyfriend, Francisco Gomez, has been charged with Gurule's murder

Willard had told police that Gomez noticed a man parked and said he was going to "rob the person." She said Gomez approached Gurule and told him that he was being "robbed and that he better start running."

When Gurule did not take off, Willard said Gomez shot Gurule multiple times. She said her boyfriend then put Gurule's body in the back of his own truck and then dumped it in a drainage ditch.

Willard said she and Gomez cleaned the interior of the truck before torching it. She claims Gomez threatened to kill her if she said anything. 

Willard was already facing charges related to using Gurule's bank card.

She was released from the Valencia County Detention Center on Aug. 17. Police are searching for her. 

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: August 23, 2019 01:26 PM
Created: August 23, 2019 01:08 PM

