Woman faces charges for helping boyfriend murder Marine

Willard had told police that Gomez noticed a man parked and said he was going to "rob the person." She said Gomez approached Gurule and told him that he was being "robbed and that he better start running."

When Gurule did not take off, Willard said Gomez shot Gurule multiple times. She said her boyfriend then put Gurule's body in the back of his own truck and then dumped it in a drainage ditch.

Willard said she and Gomez cleaned the interior of the truck before torching it. She claims Gomez threatened to kill her if she said anything.

Willard was already facing charges related to using Gurule's bank card.

She was released from the Valencia County Detention Center on Aug. 17. Police are searching for her.