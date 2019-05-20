Woman fears the worst after being unable to get an appointment with a doctor

“I have an 8-year-old pacemaker defibrillator unit in my chest because I have heart failure and it is failing and its letting me know because it beeps,” she said.

The woman said she needs to see a doctor at the heart failure clinic at UNM, but she needs a referral from a primary physician.

“I can't get in to see a primary physician because they aren't accepting new patients,” she said. “I probably tried four or five clinics before I called the main appointment scheduling line when I found there is a freeze."

KOB 4 called UNM clinics to see if they would take new patients. All of the representatives said they either weren’t taking new patients or their schedules were currently full.

They also didn’t know when an appointment would open up.

They recommend that potential patients keep calling.

"We have established a centralized scheduling number and process to ensure the scarce resources are distributed as efficiently as possible,” a representative from UNM said. “Patients only need to call one number at 505-272-4866."

According to the hospital system, they are aggressively recruiting new providers and the School of Medicine and College of Nursing are busy training new health care providers.

Full statement from UNM Health Sciences Center

“The state of New Mexico, including Albuquerque, suffer from a shortage of primary care providers. The University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center is committed to addressing this through our educational and clinical missions to ensure that all New Mexicans have access to high quality compassionate care. We have established a centralized scheduling number and process to ensure the scarce resources are distributed as efficiently as possible and that patients only need to call one number at 505-272-4866. We are working to improve our communications around this process so it works more smoothly for patients. Our clinics continue to recruit new providers aggressively and our School of Medicine and College of Nursing are committed to training new health care providers, both physicians and advanced practice providers.”