Woman finds snake in glovebox of her car
Christina Rodriguez
June 30, 2019 06:29 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — A woman was starting to drive away from a Walmart when she reached into her glovebox and found a snake, according to the Santa Fe Fire Department.
Startled by the snake, the woman got out of her car. She thought she had put the car in park but it was in reverse – and her own vehicle ran her over.
Carl Schmitt with the Santa Fe Fire Department said the woman had a significant ankle injury and was transported to a local hospital.
Animal Control came for the snake, which was identified as a red racer snake. The snake is not venomous.
If you ever come across a snake, call your local animal control and they will relocate the snake for you.
