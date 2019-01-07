Woman found beaten at Albuquerque motel, pedestrian killed within minutes of each other | KOB 4
Woman found beaten at Albuquerque motel, pedestrian killed within minutes of each other

Joshua Panas
January 06, 2019 11:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman, who police believe was beaten, is fighting for her life.

Police found the woman after responding to a call at the Siegel Suites at 75 Hotel Circle in northeast Albuquerque. 

She was taken to UNM Hospital, where she is in critical condition. Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

While police were investigating the incident, a pedestrian was found in the middle of the street in front of the motel. Police believe the person was hit by a vehicle. 

The victim was eventually pronounced dead. 

Police do not believe the two incidents are connected. However, they have not released information about the vehicle that hit the pedestrian.

