Woman found shot in car in NE Albuquerque
Woman found shot in car in NE Albuquerque

Justine Lopez
October 19, 2019 12:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE,N.M.- APD responded to a car accident in northeast Albuquerque Saturday morning.

Officers discovered a female subject in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound in the back of her neck.

The victim was transported to UNM Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Information is limited at this time.

Created: October 19, 2019 12:04 PM

