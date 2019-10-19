Woman found shot in car in NE Albuquerque
Justine Lopez
October 19, 2019 12:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE,N.M.- APD responded to a car accident in northeast Albuquerque Saturday morning.
Officers discovered a female subject in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound in the back of her neck.
The victim was transported to UNM Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.
Information is limited at this time.
