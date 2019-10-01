Woman frustrated from constant break-ins while she tries to rebuild home
Kassi Nelson
October 01, 2019 06:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— An Albuquerque woman is having a hard time keeping unwanted visitors off her property near Central and Wyoming. Her house has become a target for thieves after a fire in April forced the family to move out.
KOB 4 previously reported on Tanya Shearer’s troubles back in August. Her home has been broken into six times as it is being rebuilt.
Shearer has added security cameras, steel bars, and giant locks on the doors. While those security measures are keeping people out, it is not keeping them away. Last weekend two people showed up on her surveillance camera before they stole it.
“It's really frustrating, it's really frustrating, you know the longer things go on here and the more things get damaged and get stolen, the longer I'm out of my home,” she said. “And that's really frustrating to me. We just want to come home.”
She doesn't know if the two who stole her camera are behind the previous break-ins, but she does know she wants them out of her neighborhood. Shearer said she hopes her neighbors keep an eye out for them.
“If we all come together and watch each other's backs, that's the only way we're going to combat this,” Shearer said.
