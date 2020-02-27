Woman held in contempt after outburst during hearing

Court documents say she threatened people with a knife before dousing herself in lighter fluid and causing a SWAT standoff.

Chavez refused to stay quiet after repeated requests from the judge. And it wasn’t the first time she’s had a dispute with a judge.

She was thrown out of her first felony appearance in Metro Court on Monday for similar behavior. Thursday, law enforcement escorted her out of the court room.

The district attorney’s office said a judge can hold someone in contempt for up to a year, but prosecutors plan to re-file for another preventative detention hearing -- and expect an expedited hearing date to be re-scheduled.

Chavez’s defense plans to look at competency issues.