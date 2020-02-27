Woman held in contempt after outburst during hearing | KOB 4
Ryan Laughlin
February 27, 2020
Created: February 27, 2020 05:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The woman who police say caused a SWAT standoff in northwest Albuquerque was held in contempt Thursday.

Victoria Chavez had an outburst during her preventative detention hearing.

Advertisement

“I'd rather be contempt than their bull (expletive) of I'm a dangerous person to society," Chavez told the judge.

Prosecutors were trying to prove she's a danger to her community because police ran into her at Flying J.

Court documents say she threatened people with a knife before dousing herself in lighter fluid and causing a SWAT standoff.

Chavez refused to stay quiet after repeated requests from the judge. And it wasn’t the first time she’s had a dispute with a judge.

She was thrown out of her first felony appearance in Metro Court on Monday for similar behavior. Thursday, law enforcement escorted her out of the court room.

The district attorney’s office said a judge can hold someone in contempt for up to a year, but prosecutors plan to re-file for another preventative detention hearing -- and expect an expedited hearing date to be re-scheduled.

Chavez’s defense plans to look at competency issues.


