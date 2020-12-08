Woman hopes to dispel stigma surrounding food banks

“There's that part of you that yes, you feel like OK, I don't want to do that because it is embarrassing and it takes a lot of putting your pride aside, but it is okay also. It's okay because that's what the services are there for,” she said.

Right now, one in four New Mexicans are experiencing food insecurity.

“It's heartbreaking to know that there's so many people right now that are in need of food services, along with other community resources. It's heartbreaking,” Orosco said.

Orosco said the staff at Roadrunner make it easy and safe for people to use their services.

“I just want to say for all of those that are a part of the Roadrunner, either volunteering or donating or being there and helping connect to other resources, whatever it may be, however you're tied to Roadrunner I just want to express my appreciation because it's been a great help to not only myself and my family, but to the community,” she said.

