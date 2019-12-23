Woman in wheelchair claims she's had trouble boarding ART buses

Clough said bus drivers are missing the mark, making loading on a crowded platform dangerous for people with mobility issues.

Clough claims, one time, a driver missed the mark altogether, and nearly left without her.

KOB 4 took a ride with Clough and she said she didn’t have the same problems that she had last week.

"Now if it stays like this, I won't have too many complaints," Clough said.

The city did not return KOB 4's request for comment on this story.