Woman in wheelchair claims she's had trouble boarding ART buses | KOB 4
Ryan Laughlin
Updated: December 24, 2019 12:04 AM
Created: December 23, 2019 10:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman who uses a power wheelchair to get around said she's had issues getting on Albuquerque Rapid Transit buses.

"Last week was a horror. I mean it was a nightmare,” said Irenner Clough.

Clough is accustomed to riding Albuquerque city buses in her power wheelchair with her guide dog. However, she claims ART bus drivers are approaching bus platforms too quickly and making it difficult for people with mobility issues to get on.

Most ART stations have designated handicapped loading areas painted on the ground to show where the bus doors are supposed to be when the bus is stopped.

Clough said bus drivers are missing the mark, making loading on a crowded platform dangerous for people with mobility issues.

Clough claims, one time, a driver missed the mark altogether, and nearly left without her.

KOB 4 took a ride with Clough and she said she didn’t have the same problems that she had last week.

"Now if it stays like this, I won't have too many complaints," Clough said.

The city did not return KOB 4's request for comment on this story. 


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

