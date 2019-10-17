Woman indicted in Taos compound case unable to stand trial because of mental disease | KOB 4
Woman indicted in Taos compound case unable to stand trial because of mental disease

Justine Lopez
October 17, 2019 06:08 PM

TAOS, N.M.- New court documents reveal a woman who was indicted in the Taos compound case is unable to stand trial because of a mental disease.

Jany Leveille and four others are accused of keeping 11 kids in a makeshift compound in Taos County. The five indicted were also charged with conspiracy to carry out deadly attacks on U.S. targets.

A federal judge ordered the attorney general's office Tuesday to hospitalize Leveille for a maximum of four months to undergo treatment to see if she can face trial in the future.

