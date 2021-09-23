Woman killed in South Valley car crash

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: September 23, 2021 03:16 PM
Created: September 23, 2021 01:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – BCSO is investigating a fatal crash in the South Valley.
Deputies responded to the scene near Isleta Boulevard SW and Shadyside Drive SW, north of Rio Bravo Blvd SW. They found a female driver of one of the involved vehicles died at the scene.
Isleta is closed between Saunders Road SW and Barcelona Road SW.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company