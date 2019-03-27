Woman killed in hit and run in northeast Albuquerque
Marian Camacho
March 27, 2019 10:31 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police are looking for a white pickup truck involved in a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday morning.
It happened just before 8 a.m near Indian School and Pennsylvania.
Police say it was a hit and run and the woman hit was declared dead at the scene.
Officers say the truck has an air deflector on the roof of the cab.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB for updates.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: March 27, 2019 10:31 AM
Created: March 27, 2019 10:27 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved