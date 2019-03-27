Woman killed in hit and run in northeast Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > Good Day New Mexico
Advertisement

Woman killed in hit and run in northeast Albuquerque

Woman killed in hit and run in northeast Albuquerque

Marian Camacho
March 27, 2019 10:31 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police are looking for a white pickup truck involved in a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

It happened just before 8 a.m near Indian School and Pennsylvania. 

Police say it was a hit and run and the woman hit was declared dead at the scene.

Officers say the truck has an air deflector on the roof of the cab.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB for updates.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: March 27, 2019 10:31 AM
Created: March 27, 2019 10:27 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Multiple lawsuits claim physical and sexual abuse at Desert Hills, Acadia Healthcare
Multiple lawsuits claim physical and sexual abuse at Desert Hills, Acadia Healthcare
Family still searching for justice for man killed at carwash, two years later
Family still searching for justice for man killed at carwash, two years later
Parents accused of sexual abuse, child porn
Parents accused of sexual abuse, child porn
APS saves $4.5 million by going green
APS saves $4.5 million by going green
BSCO introduces new tool for SWAT situations
BSCO introduces new tool for SWAT situations
Advertisement




Woman killed in hit and run in northeast Albuquerque
Woman killed in hit and run in northeast Albuquerque
APS saves $4.5 million by going green
APS saves $4.5 million by going green
Multiple lawsuits claim physical and sexual abuse at Desert Hills, Acadia Healthcare
Multiple lawsuits claim physical and sexual abuse at Desert Hills, Acadia Healthcare
Jersey Mike's, Make a Wish team up to help make kids' dreams come true
Jersey Mike's, Make a Wish team up to help make kids' dreams come true
Family still searching for justice for man killed at carwash, two years later
Family still searching for justice for man killed at carwash, two years later