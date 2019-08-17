Woman killed in NW Albuquerque
Joshua Panas
August 17, 2019 08:47 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman was found dead in northwest Albuquerque overnight.
Police discovered the woman’s body after responding to a call about a woman and a man in a dispute at a home near 4th Street and Montano.
Police have not said how the woman died. They also haven’t released any information about the offender.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness New 4 for updates.
Credits
Joshua Panas
Updated: August 17, 2019 08:47 AM
Created: August 17, 2019 08:46 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved