Woman killed in NW Albuquerque | KOB 4
Woman killed in NW Albuquerque

Joshua Panas
August 17, 2019 08:47 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A woman was found dead in northwest Albuquerque overnight.

Police discovered the woman’s body after responding to a call about a woman and a man in a dispute at a home near 4th Street and Montano.

Police have not said how the woman died. They also haven’t released any information about the offender. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness New 4 for updates.

Updated: August 17, 2019 08:47 AM
Created: August 17, 2019 08:46 AM

