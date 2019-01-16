Woman killed in southwest Albuquerque
January 16, 2019 12:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Albuquerque Police are investigating a homicide in southwest Albuquerque.
It happened in the early morning hours Wednesday. Officers were called to the area of Gonzales Road and Bataan in reference to a domestic violence incident.
Police say a woman was killed and the suspect was hurt and was taken to UNM Hospital.
This remains an active investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.
