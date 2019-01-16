Woman killed in southwest Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Woman killed in southwest Albuquerque

Marian Camacho
January 16, 2019 12:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Albuquerque Police are investigating a homicide in southwest Albuquerque.

Advertisement

It happened in the early morning hours Wednesday. Officers were called to the area of Gonzales Road and Bataan in reference to a domestic violence incident.

Police say a woman was killed and the suspect was hurt and was taken to UNM Hospital.

This remains an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: January 16, 2019 12:16 PM
Created: January 16, 2019 11:00 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman killed in southwest Albuquerque
Woman killed in southwest Albuquerque
APD: One person dead, officers continue search for suspect in the Bosque
APD: One person dead, officers continue search for suspect in the Bosque
Trans woman in viral video claims mistreatment at Albuquerque store
Trans woman in viral video claims mistreatment at Albuquerque store
Probation office accuses Youngblood of trying to manipulate tests
Monica Youngblood
Albuquerque man searches for stolen irreplacable ring
Albuquerque man searches for stolen irreplacable ring
Advertisement




APD: One person dead, officers continue search for suspect in the Bosque
APD: One person dead, officers continue search for suspect in the Bosque
Police investigate death of 11-day-old at local detox center
Police investigate death of 11-day-old at local detox center
Probation office accuses Youngblood of trying to manipulate tests
Monica Youngblood
Woman killed in southwest Albuquerque
Woman killed in southwest Albuquerque
After six days, water finally restored at Westside Animal Shelter
After six days, water finally restored at Westside Animal Shelter